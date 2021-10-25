Halyna Hutchins' Father Says Alec Baldwin ‘not Responsible’ For Prop Gun Incident

Alec Baldwin recently fired a prop gun on the sets of his next film, Rust, which led to the death of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Speaking to The Sun, Anatoly Androsovych, Hutchins' father spoke about the incident and mentioned that he does not hold the actor responsible. Baldwin also released a statement on Twitter and mourned the loss of Halyna Hutchins.

Halyna Hutchins' father does not blame Alec Baldwin for his daughter's death

Speaking to The Sun, Anatoly mentioned that he does not hold Alec Baldwin responsible but instead mentioned that it was the fault of the team that handles the guns on set. Deadline reported that the late cinematographer's sister, Svetlana Androsovych also spoke up about the incident and spoke about negligence on the sets of the film. She mentioned that the incident is hard to live through and that she would be supporting her mother and Halyna's husband and son. Speaking about the family's reaction to the news Anatoly mentioned that the family could not believe what had happened and that his wife was 'going out of her mind with grief'. He also mentioned that Halyna’s son was impacted by the situation and was 'lost without his mother'.

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew shares post to pay tribute to his wife

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to his wife. He posted several family pictures of the duo with their son and penned down a heartfelt note. He mentioned that his wife 'inspired us all with her passion and vision'. As he continued writing he said 'her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words'. He also requested the media to respect the family's privacy during this hard time, as they process their grief. He thanked everyone for sharing pictures and stories about her life after the news came to light.

Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life. pic.twitter.com/LgEp4XVkja — Matt Hutchins (@mhutchins) October 23, 2021

The director of the film, Joel Souza, who was also held injured in the incident also released a statement to Deadline. He mentioned that he was 'gutted' by the loss of his friend and colleague. He extended his condolences to her family and mentioned she was an incredibly talented, kind and vibrant person, who always pushed him to be better.

(Image: Instagram/@halynahutchins, Shutterstock)