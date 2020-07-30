'Hamilton' Actor Phillipa Soo Explains Eliza Hamilton’s Gasp In The Final Scene

Hamilton musical movie was released on Disney+Hotstar on July 3, gaining much appreciation from the viewers. As many viewed the movie, they had different theories and observations about it. Among the most popular ones was the meaning behind Eliza Hamilton’s gasp in the climax scene. Some viewers speculated that her gasp was her final breath before dying, while others thought that it was her breaking the fourth wall and realizing there was an audience listening to her story. Now Phillipa Soo, who portrayed the character in the play, revealed the meaning behind her gasp. Read to know more.

Phillipa Soo Explains Eliza Hamilton’s gasp in the final scene

In a recent appearance on an online show, Phillipa Soo shed some light on what Eliza Hamilton’s gasp means. She said that the meaning of the emotional moment often changed with each performance. Sometimes, the gasp depicts her reuniting with her husband Alexander Hamilton in the afterlife. Other times, she found herself imagining Eliza’s kids sharing her story and maintaining their family’s legacy.

Phillipa Soo said that "night to night it was different". She mentioned that the character of Eliza indeed sees Alexander Hamilton or that legacy or that orphanage. The actor stated that it was an exploration for her every day because she had to do a show eight times a week for a year and found new things every single time. Phillipa added that the theory of Eliza Hamilton breaking the fourth wall was correct. She noted that she would look out and see all “these beautiful faces” and acknowledge that story they had all taken a ride to witness.

About Hamilton

Hamilton music movie is a live recording of the 2015 Broadway musical. The play is inspired by Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton. It features the original cast Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas, Anthony Ramos, Jonathan Groff and others.

Hamilton musical movie is directed and produced by Thomas Kail and written, produce and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It was originally scheduled to have a theatrical release on October 15, 2021. But it released digitally due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was applauded by viewers for its performances, visuals and direction.

