Hamilton Star Giles Terera Accuses Bar Of Denying Other Black Actors And Him Entry

Actor Giles Terera has accused a bar in London of refusing entry to a group of actors because they were black. Terera who won an award in 2018 for his performance as Aaron Burr in the musical Hamilton tweeted about the incident on November 29. He accused the Aint Nothin But... blues bar in Central London of refusing to allow him and eight black actors in while allowing 10 white customers in ahead of them. The bar has denied the claims and said that some of the actors were unable to provide their id cards so they could not be served. The bar said that they have regular customers and staff who are black. It added that it does not make any difference to them what colour people are.

READ: Amid Soaring Prices,'Onion Dosa' Off The Menu In Bengaluru Restaurant

Giles' Twitter post

1. I just took a group of 8 Black actors who i’m directing in a play about American blues musicians to Aint Nothin But The Blues bar in soho. We were racially profiled and refused entry as 10 white punters were allowed in past us unchecked. WTF @AintNothinBut1 @standardnews RT pic.twitter.com/Ll150lCMi0 — Giles Terera (@GilesTerera) November 29, 2019

In a Twitter post, Giles said that he was directing the group of actors in a play about American blues musicians and took them to the bar on Friday. The actor further added that the entire group was left devastated, confused, and upset. The bar which is located in Soho posted on Facebook accusing the actors of trying to use the racial excuse to intimidate the staff. It said that no-one was refused entry and the entire tweet was unfair and inappropriate.

READ: Indian Restaurant In UK Fined Over Negligence For Serving Dish To Teen With A Nut Allergy

Giles received support from other actors

On the bar's website, it has been clearly mentioned that the age policy is over 18 years old at all times. The bar added that the whites who were allowed to attend were of a different age group and hence they were served. Giles has received lots of support from other actors since his tweet was posted. On the other hand, the customers of the bar have defended the bar saying that it is one of the friendliest and welcoming bars in London. Another customer said that it welcomes people of all nationalities and ethnicities and further added that it is a great place to meet a lot of people.

READ: Best Indian Restaurants In Korea To Relish A Scrumptious, Desi Meal

READ: French Restaurants To Visit For A Great View And A Splendid Experience Of The Cuisine

(With inputs from agencies)



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.