Hannah Gadsby Marries Jenny Shamash; Know More About Her 'producer Extraordinaire' Partner

Australian actor-comedian Hannah Gadsby, of Netflix's Nanette, took to her verified social media handle and made a surprising announcement on Thursday. In a post, including a photo and a video, Hannah revealed that she married Jenny Shamash, back in January 2021. Hours after the post was shared on social media, the question - who is Jenny Shamash? - hit the search bar of many. And, if you too searching for the same, here's a detailed answer for you.

Who is Jenny Shamash?

Interestingly, not much information about Hannah Gadsby's partner is available on the internet. However, Hannah's post itself gave out a few basic details of Jenny. In her brief caption, Hannah introduced Jenny as a "producer extraordinaire". Adding more about her partner, Hannah wrote, "She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold". Interestingly, as per Daily Mail UK, Jenney was a producer on Gadsby's comedy special Douglas, the follow-up to her breakout Netflix hit Nanette.

The show, which is named after one of Hannah's beloved dogs, was filmed in Los Angeles. Interestingly, their collaboration was nominated for two Primetime Emmys in 2020. The synopsis of the show suggests that Hannah took Douglas 'for a walk across the planet, finishing up in Los Angeles, and recorded her second stand-up special'. Gadsby also talked about being diagnosed with Autism and how it affects her life.

Hannah Gadsby married:

As mentioned earlier, the 43-year-old comedian made this announcement via a social media post. She shared a photo and a video. While in the photo Hannah can be seen devouring an ice cream in a cafe with Jenny, in the video she can be seen hearing a voice note, presumably from Jenny. The other half of her caption read, "For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heart felt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality".

Interestingly, Hannah's reference to 'voting for marriage equality' suggests that she and Jenney wed in Australia, which legalised same-sex marriage in December 2017. It was legalised after the citizens voted overwhelmingly in favour of the motion in a postal survey. Back at that time, Gadsby talked about the harm that putting such an issue up for public debate could cause.