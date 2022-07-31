'Happy Birthday' Harry Potter: Potterheads Celebrate Their Beloved Character's 42nd Bday

Harry Potter fans are celebrating their beloved character's 42nd birthday all over the globe. Harry Potter's last part The Deathly Hallows II was released in 2011 but the craze among fans is still alive because he is a character that is easy to sympathise with. As per his portrayal in the Harry Potter franchise, he is honest, loyal to those he cares about and always there to help them.

Potterheads celebrate Harry Potter's birthday

Harry Potter, a boy who learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. He is summoned from his life as an unwanted child to become a student at Hogwarts, a boarding school for wizards.

There, he meets several friends who become his closest allies and help him discover the truth about his parents' mysterious deaths. J.K. Rowling's world of witchcraft and wizardry has created unforgettable memories for fans across the world and here's a look at how Potterheads are celebrating his birthday.

One user tweeted, "Happy 42nd Birthday to the Boy Who Lived - Harry Potter. He was our childhood, present and future. #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter", while another one wrote, "HAPPEE BIRTHDAE! "Yer a wizard, Harry" The most iconic birthday he could have had #HarryPotter #HappyBirthdayHarry".

A fan shared a picture which saw Hogwarts letters come pouring down 4 Privet Drive's chimney. They tweeted, "29 July 1991: Hogwarts letters, all addressed to Harry Potter, came pouring down 4 Privet Drive's chimney."

One other user wrote, "It was on this day, 31 years ago, that Harry Potter received his first Hogwarts letter! (24 July 1991)". Another netizen stated, "42 years ago 31st July, 1980 The Boy Who Lived The Chosen One Harry Potter, was born. Happy Birthday Harry James Potter!"

Image: Twitter/@Sacred_28/@just_ask_me_to