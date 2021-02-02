Happy Birthday Shakira: Fans Pour In Warm Wishes As The 'Queen' Of Latin Music Turns 44

Columbian singer and songwriter Shakira celebrated her 44th birthday on February 2 and since morning her excited fans have been trending her name on microblogging site Twitter. Scores of her fan and followers have been pouring in their love with beautiful messages and warm wishes. The three-time Grammy award winner has been one of the most popular singers worldwide and fans often call her "Queen" of Latin music.

Shakira shares birthday with boyfriend Piqué

Interestingly, Shakira and her boyfriend Gerard Piqué's birthday fall on the same date. Sharing their love for the melody queen and her boyfriend, who is a legendary Spanish footballer, her fans were quick enough to share messages of love and respect on social media. One of the users shared her picture with her boyfriend Gerard Piqué and wrote, “And happiest birthday to Shakira.” Another user recalled one of her iconic shows that she conducted last year while extending his wishes.

Shakira receives love from fans

Sharing the memory on the special day, he wrote, “Wow ONE year ago she gave us one of the best half-time shows ever! You always will be our best gift, Shakira.” A third user chimed in and shared a gorgeous throwback picture of the Waka Waka singer from one of her vacay and wrote, “The most talented, artistic and creative person in the world Happy birthday Queen.” Another die-heart fan of the singer echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life!!!.@shakira.Thanks for being an inspiration, love, and an example that dreams are fulfilled with effort and perseverance!!.Thanks for teaching me love and keeping me sober!!. 44 years, many stories and a single Goddess.”

Read: Shakira's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Waka Waka' Singer? Take The Quiz & Find Out

Read: Shakira Flaunts Her Fit Physique By Busting Some Great Workout Moves In 'Girls Like Me'

no but like its the way shakira and pique are couple goals af and share the same birthday like it just makes me soft af🥺🥺🥺 — Samᴸᴾ Shaki and Pique day🥺 (@LIAMSHABlT) February 2, 2021

Happy birthday to Gerard Pique and his partner Shakira! 🎂🎂🎉🎉🎈🎈



Shakira turns 44 today and Pique 34❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pGShTqOxIF — 💙Chelsea'sQueen👑💙 (@QueenOfDBlues) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a UK-based investment company, has acquired 100% of Grammy-winning superstar Shakira’s music publishing rights. Hipgnosis made the announcement on January 13. Shakira’s catalog includes 145 songs, including Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever, La Tortura. She Wolf and Waka Waka. Shakira, who released her debut album in 1991 at age 13, rose to international fame with her third album, 1995’s Pies Descalzos. The multitalented singer-songwriter-instrumentalist took the American pop scene by storm when she made her US language debut, Laundry Service, in 2001. She’s won three Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammys, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Overall, Shakira has sold 80 million albums.

Read: Black Eyed Peas' New Album 'Translation' Featuring Shakira Tops Charts

Read: Shakira Sells Music Publishing Rights To UK Company

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.