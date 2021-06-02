'Happy Pride': Demi Lovato Thanks Fans For Supporting Journey Of 'self-discovery'

Singer Demi Lovato came out as non-binary on May 18, 2021. Recently, they took to her Instagram story to share photos of the messages they got from their fans who supported them on the journey. Netizens have supported Demi Lovato since the beginning of their journey to self-disovery.

Demi Lovato showers love on fans for supporting them

American pop star Demi Lovato took to their Instagram to share a snap of a message they got from one of their fans. The user wished them a happy pride month and highlighted how Demi had come so far in their journey. Demi then took to their Instagram story and penned a heartfelt note in which they thanked their fans. Demi wrote, “ I love my fans. Some of you were with me before I was comfortable with myself… I ll never be able to share what it felt like having you guys by my side at pride before I even realized WHY I WANTED TO BE THERE SO BADLY!!! I knew it felt like home before I knew it was. This journey of self-discovery is on-going but I’m so grateful we have each other to be able to share how far we have come, love you guys & @mikex4.” Take a look at the photo below.

On May 19, 2021, Demi Lovato took to their Instagram to share a glimpse of their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. Through the video, Demi shared that they will be identifying themselves as non-binary from now on. In the caption, Demi wrote, “"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”Check out the post below.

IMAGE: DEMI LOVATO'S INSTAGRAM

