Harish Patel Speaks Up On His Role In 'Eternals' And His Meeting With Salma Hayek

Actor Harish Patel has been making headlines ever since he was noticed by netizens in the first look of Eternals. Harish is essaying the role of Karun in the movie. Actors like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and several others are a part of the film. Recently, in an interview, Harish Patel talked about being a part of the movie as well as gave an account of his first meeting with Hollywood star Salma Hayek.

Harish Patel talks about how he got the role of Karun in Eternals

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Harish opened up on being a part of the MCU movie and said that at first, casting directors of the production house do their entire homework on the role and then select actors for the part. Harish then talked about how the casting directors of Hollywood give all the details regarding the project and sometimes even share the script. More to the point, he added that Marvel is very secretive about their script so that’s a different issue but all the other details regarding the project were revealed.



Furthermore, Harish described that at first the name of his character was different and how he had to go to London for the final audition. Harish revealed that he explained the matter regarding the entertainment visa and fortunately received the visa in a few days and left for London. He then added that his audition was well received and later on he was invited by the assistant director of the movie for a table read. Next, Harish said that Salma patted his back and congratulated him for doing Karun’s role. Harish further added that he didn’t even know who was Salma Hayek back then.

Harish Patel has been a part of many Hollywood projects like Run Fatboy Run, Four Wedding And A Funeral, and The Midnight Gang. This is the first time he is collaborating with Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eternals which is slated to release in the month of November this year, features actors like Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE NO.1 LADIES DETECTIVE AGENCY

