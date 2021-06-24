Harrison Ford Injures His Shoulder On The Sets Of 'Indiana Jones 5'; Read On For More

Harrison Ford reportedly sustained an injury while preparing for a fight sequence in Indiana Jones 5. As per a report on Deadline, a source stated the aforementioned circumstances under which the leading Indiana Jones 5 cast member injured himself. It is also believed that the actor injured his shoulder in the filming process. However, the information regarding the extent to which he is injured remains unknown. But, as per the report, the production schedule of the film will proceed as planned. Further information regarding the recovery process of Harrison Ford's injury will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

What is known about Indiana Jones 5 thus far?

The Indiana Jones 5 cast and crew members had only recently begun filming the upcoming action-adventure feature presentation. The movie, which is being helmed by James Mangold, is being co-produced by Steven Spielberg, who had directed the first film of the Indiana Jones movie series. In addition to Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5, the cast list of the same boasts of names such as Mads Mikkelson (Hannibal/Another Round), Phoebe-Waller Bridge (Fleabag), and Thomas Kretschmann, amongst others. Details regarding the plot of Indiana Jones 5 are not yet known as yet, nor has the production team revealed the urban or the ancient legend that the film will explore as yet. Details regarding the same are awaited. As far as Indiana Jones 5 release date is concerned, as of now, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 28th July, 2022.

A little about the director:

The last film which was helmed by James Mangold was Ford vs Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon. The movie, which came out during the final few months of the year 2019, was a critical as well as a commercial success. Prior to the same, the director had delivered a movie called Logan, which turned out to be the swansong for the Marvel character that was played by Hugh Jackman since 2001. Mangold is also known for directing other Wolverine standalone spinoff films as well as feature presentations such as Walk The Line, the Johnny Cash biopic starring Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix and Knight And Day, the commercially successful action-adventure film starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz.

