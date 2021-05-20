'Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace': Jordan & Sydney To Star As Lead Cast Of This Movie

Lifetime TV has finally revealed the actors who will play the lead roles in its upcoming film Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. The third installment of the Harry & Meghan film franchise will cover the events of the fallout of the couple with the British Royal family. The film is set to release this year.

Lifetime TV announces the lead of their upcoming film Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

On the third anniversary of Harry and Meghan, Lifetime took to its social media accounts and shared the exciting news of the actors that are going to be the new leads of the Harry & Meghan film series. Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton will play the lead roles in the upcoming Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace began its production this week. Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton will replace Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith, who played the role of Harry and Meghan in the second installment of the film series called Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. In the caption of the post , they wrote, “Wishing a Happy 3rd Anniversary to Harry & Meghan today! As a gift from Lifetime, we are excited to announce Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean as the stars of our upcoming original film Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace." Take a look at the post below.

According to a report by Deadline, other cast members like Jordan Whalen, Laura Mitchell, Steve Coulter, Maggie Sullivan, Melanie Nicholls-King, Bonnie Soper, Deborah Ramsay, and James Dreyfus will reprise their respective roles. Executive producers Merideth Finn, Michele Weiss, director Menhaj Huda, and writer Scarlett Lacey will also return for the third installment. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to the three-film Harry & Meghan franchise.

The third installment of the film series will explore what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave the palace. The movie will cover the details of Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness. It will also highlight the couple’s disappointment of how ‘The Firm’ did not defend them from press attacks and Harry’s fear that history will repeat itself and he wouldn’t be able to protect his wife and son.

Promo Image: Still from The Punisher / Sydney Morton's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.