Harry Melling Aka HP's Dudley To Play Edgar Allen Poe In Upcoming Christian Bale Starrer

Harry Potter fame actor Harry Melling will be seen in Scott Cooper’s next project, The Pale Blue Eye. He will be essaying the role of a young Edgar Allan Poe, who later went on to become a world-famous poet. The movie will also feature famous actor Christian Bale in a pivotal role.

The Pale Blue Eye is based on the novel with the same name written by author Louis Bayard. The story of the movie revolves around a murder investigation that is being carried out by a veteran detective named Augustus Landor. During the investigation, he will be assisted by a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe. The murder will take place at US Military Academy in West Point. While Melling will be seen playing the role of Poe, Bale will play the role of Landor. Christian Bale will be producing the movie along with Scott Cooper, John Lesher, and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures.

Edgar Allan Poe, whom Harry Melling will be portraying on screen for the movie, was a well-known American writer, critic, and poet. He is associated with Romanticism in American literature. Some of his well-known short stories are The Tell-Tale of Heart, The Fall of The House of Usher. His poems like The Raven, To Helen, Annabel Lee, and others are also noted among his famous works.

Details on Harry Melling's Movies

Harry Melling is well known for his portrayal of Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movies. He appeared in almost all the movies and played the role of Harry’s cousin who was always jealous and rude towards him. Since then Harry Melling has been a part of many famous movies.

He played important roles in The Lost City of Z, The Keeper, Waiting for the Barbarians, and The Old Guard. Recently he appeared in the movie The Devil All The Time as Roy Laferty. He gained recognition again for his portrayal of Harry Beltik in the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. In the future, he will be seen in the upcoming movie The Tragedy of Macbeth where he will essay the role of Malcolm. He will also be a part of the movie Please Baby Please.

