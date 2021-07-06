Harry Potter Actor Jessie Cave Recalls Her 'uncomfortable' Experience In Deathly Hallows

In a recent interview, Jessie Cave, who donned the role of Lavender Brown in the last three Harry Potter movies, opened up about her 'really uncomfortable experience' on the movie sets after gaining weight. Her character, who is seen in Deathly Hallows parts 1 and 2 gets killed by the werewolf Fenrir Greyback during the Battle of Hogwarts. Opening about her struggles to The Independent, she called that time 'horrible' and mentioned how she was treated as a different species.

She further went on to talk about how she gained weight after doing the film just because she wasn't 'starving' herself. She said that knowing that she didn't fit into her jeans anymore and at a time when actresses weren't any bigger than size 8, she went on to become a size 12. She added that her presence became 'invisible' as she gained the kilos whereas she would have gotten more roles and opportunities had she remained thin.

Jessie is currently promoting her debut novel Sunset. She said that she is 'almost grateful' for her weight gain experience as it finally showed her true calling. Cave went on to say had she been unnaturally happy and thin, she would not have resorted to her writing that defines her. She concluded by saying that she was grateful for this journey.

Jessie on her 'most toxic relationship' with acting

In a detailed interview with The Independent, Jessie Cave went on to talk about how she faced body image issues even before becoming a part of the Harry Potter franchise. She compared her acting career to the most toxic relationship where you'll only get rejected unless you're doing well. She said it is like 'going on a million first dates' and then you never see them again. Adding further she said how you only realise how there are 100 other girls prettier, thinner than you and perfect for it.

The Harry Potter movie franchise consisting of 8 fantasy movies and books was a dream come true for most of its actors. The franchise is an indispensable and nostalgic part of the audience's lives. The series was produced by David Heyman, and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as the three leading characters: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

