Neville Longbottom Enraged? 'Harry Potter' Actor Matthew Lewis left Stupefied By Airline

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis who played the character of fan-favourite Neville Longbottom narrated his recent experience with Air Canada, claiming he was kicked out of the first class to the economy without any explanation and apology. In a note slamming the "worst" airlines, Lewis further stated that his ticket was "literally" torn apart, and no assistance to address the issue was given.

Venting out his anger, Matthew said he had "never" experienced something like this, wherein he was pushed to the back of the plane just minutes before boarding. The airlines promptly responded to his allegations, further asking him to send them details of the issue.

'Harry Potter' actor Matthew Lewis slams airlines for 'kicking' him out of first class

"Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something," Lewis wrote in his Tweet. He further detailed the incident in a follow-up post as he replied to other Twitter users.

"Kicking me out of first class to back of plane is what it is but doing it at the gate. Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than “full flight”. Said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando," he added.

Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something. — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

Kicking me out of first class to back of plane is what it is but doing it at the gate. Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than “full flight”. Said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando 🙃 — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Matthew said he had not spoken to Air Canada about the incident yet, adding that their "customer service is s***e." He continued, "And we as a society should not be okay with normalising the profiteering of overbooking and kicking people off flights."

Responding to his statements, the airlines mentioned, "Hi Matthew, we regret hearing this. Please send us a DM with further details of the issue, we'll see if we can help from here."

Image: AP