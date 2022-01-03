'Harry Potter' Actor Oliver Phelps Points Out Error In Reunion Special; Know About It

Actor Oliver Phelps, who essayed George Weasley in the much-loved Harry Potter franchise, recently took to his Instagram handle and highlighted a goof-up in the recently released, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO Max. He simply posted a screenshot from the reunion special episode that got the names of his and his twin brother, James Phelps wrong.

Ironically, the goof-up is very much similar to pranks committed by their on-screen persona Fred and George against their mother Molly Weasley. For the unversed, in Harry Potter films and novels, there are instances when either of Fred and George Weasley are chided by their mom and the duo pull pranks on her claiming to be the latter of the twins. When their mother apologizes for the mistake, they hilariously confess, much to the annoyance of their mother.

Oliver Phelps points out a mistake

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Oliver Phelps dropped a screenshot where his name was written next to James Phelps and vice versa. In the hit franchise, James played the role of Fred Weasley. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts."

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many fans reacted to the goof up. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise, commented, "It was my doing #weaslebee #returntohogwarts (snake greater than lion emojis)." In the series, the snake is the symbol of the Slytherin house and the lion is a symbol of the Gryffindors.

Notably, this isn't the first mistake that is spotted in the reunion special. Earlier, several Potterheads spotted an error in the show where the makers had used the wrong picture to denote a young Emma Watson. The producers of Return to Hogwarts have finally reacted to their goof-up and admitted their misstep.

They highlighted that at the beginning of the show, in a segment where Emma Watson, who essays Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, talks about her childhood and a picture apparently of young Emma is shown. However, the picture belonged to a different Emma, American actor Emma Roberts. Proving their point, they shared an Instagram post from the year 2012, in which Emma Roberts had shared the same picture.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

Addressing the goof-up, the producers of the show have finally admitted their mistake. In a statement shared by Entertainment Weekly first, the producers have complimented Potterheads and stated that they 'have brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to their attention.' Further in the statement, they said that they will be rectifying the error soon and uploading a corrected version of the special show. It read, "New version up shortly."

Image: Instagram/@oliver_phelps