'Harry Potter' Actor Rupert Grint Returns To Social Media With Endearing Pic Of Baby Girl

Rupert Grint is popularly known for playing the role of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter films. The actor is not very active on social media and this can be proved by his activity on Instagram. After a gap of almost a year, Rupert Grint made a comeback on the photo-blogging site with an adorable photo of his baby.

Rupert wished his fans a Happy New Year by posting a picture of his baby, who could be seen sitting on a blue and brown-coloured chair. Though the actor didn't reveal the face of his kid, his little daughter looked cute in a white shirt and blue jeans. Her hair was tied up into a ponytail and looked absolutely adorable. Rupert captioned the post, "Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram. But Happy New Year anyway!" He further added, "Thank you all for watching The HP Reunion. So fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all." On a more sinister note, opening up about his upcoming season of the series Servant, he wrote, "Servant Season III is creeping up on us. Get comfy- gonna be a ride! Also- if you’re about at 5pmGMT/12pmEST I will be going live with @mnight and @nelltigerfree to answer your questions and concerns. Then jump over to @appletvplus and watch the Season 3 premiere. Love Rupe."

Rupert Grint, who is popularly known for playing the role of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter films, was recently seen in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts. The episode released on HBO Max at midnight on January 1, 2022. Apparently, it was a New Year surprise for all Harry Potter buffs.

Rupert Grint on reuniting for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

In an interview with EW, Rupert Grint revealed what it was like to shoot the special reunion episode. He said, "It's a big moment. It was our entire childhood. We grew up on those sets, so it has incredible meaning to me and Dan and Emma and everyone else. Even though we hadn't really caught up much in between seeing each other, on the reunion day, it was like we didn't need to."

Image: Instagram/@rupertgrint