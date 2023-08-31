Harry Potter Actress Bonnie Wright Says Ginny's Limited Screen Time Was 'disappointing'

Bonnie Wright, who played the role of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, recently admitted that she was disappointed over her character's limited screen time in the movies. Even though she was a prominent character in the books by JK Rowling, her scenes in the Harry Potter film franchise were sparse. Bonnie even revealed that she had to read Hermione's lines while auditioning as her character did not initially have any lines in the first movie titled Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

2 things you need to know

Bonnie Wright reveals that her Harry Potter character Ginny had no arc.

The actress says that book fans were upset when they saw Ginny's limited appearances in the film series.

Bonnie Wright says her limited screen time was frustrating

Bonnie Wright played Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films. She was just nine years old when she began filming for the first movie, which was released in 2001. However, during a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, the actress admitted that she had anxiety while shooting as she wanted to do justice to her character. "I definitely feel there was anxiety toward performing and doing the best thing as my character built, for instance," she said.

(Bonnie Wright on her character's limited screen time in the Harry Potter series | Image: Bonnie Wright/Instagram)

"Like, ‘Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?’ So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film," she added. "Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that," she continued. Bonnie revealed that these instances made her feel anxious and frustrated.

Fans upset with Ginny's limited appearances

During the same interview, Bonnie Wright added that book fans were quite upset with her limited appearances in the Harry Potter movies, "When fans do share that disappointment and they do it in a way that is like, 'We know it wasn’t you. We just wanted more of you,'" she added. However, fans speculate that her character in Max's upcoming TV adaptation of the Harry Potter novels will be more fleshed out as each season will cover each book.