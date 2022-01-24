'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Actor James Snyder Fired Over Misconduct Allegations

James Snyder took on the lead role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child but has now been fired from the hit Broadway project after a cast member complained about his conduct. According to a report by Variety, the nature of the conduct is still unknown, but the producers have launched a third-party independent investigation into the issue. The allegations about the actor came to light last year in November and was filed by Diane Davis, who plays the role of Ginny Potter.

James Snyder was initially suspended while the third-party independent investigation took place. However, as per a report by ANI, the actor's contract has now been terminated. Davis on the other hand took a leave of absence during the investigation. The show's producers issued a statement about the issue and according to Variety mentioned that they were 'committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace' for all those involved in the musical.

The statement read, "We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported." The official site for the Broadway play no longer includes James Snyder in its list of cast and creative team members.

All about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a broadway play that follows the incidents that take place 19 years after JK Rowling's novel series comes to an end. The play features the fan-favorite characters as adults with children of their own. The play sees a new generation step into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and fans of the franchise get an all-new look at their favourite characters.

