'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Gets Back On Broadway In A New Avatar

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is all set to return to Broadway, bringing with it a new show concept that will transform the original two-part spectacle into a single-ticket event. Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions will produce the revamped musical, which will premiere on Broadway's Lyric Theatre on November 16, 2021. The wider public will be able to purchase tickets commencing July 12, 2021.

When it premiered in London, it won the Olivier Award for the best new play, and when it premiered in New York, it won the Tony Award for the best new play. However, it was expensive to create and run, and expensive for theatre-goers, who had to buy tickets to two plays to get the entire experience.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to get a Broadway revamp

Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, the play's chief producers, explained their verdict in a press release, citing the difficulties of reinstalling and attempting to run a two-part exhibit on the magnitude of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as the commercial difficulties faced by the theatre and tourism sector arising from the global closures. The show's reversion to North America contains performances in San Francisco and Toronto, Canada, which will switch to the new one-part template, even when productions in Melbourne, Australia, London's West End, and Hamburg, Germany. which are presently running or shortly to return, will stick to the classic two-part format.

The Cursed Child is the latest play to make a comeback to New York City, following the confirmations of The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, and Wicked, as well as The Music Man's postponed debut. Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender described the reopening of Broadway as "an extraordinary event in theatre history" in a release. They expressed their joy at the announcement of the premiere of a redesigned programme that audiences might see in a single sitting. Following a directive from Governor Andrew Cuomo to assist halt the transmission of COVID-19, Broadway has been closed since March 2020. The Broadway League and the governor declared in May that theatres might reopen to maximum capacity starting September 14, over a year since they went dark.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

