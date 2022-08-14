Last Updated:

'You are next' | Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Receives Death Threat Following Her Tweet On Salman Rushdie

Recently, 'Harry Potter' book series author J K Rowling received a death threat following her tweet on author Salman Rushdie's attack incident.

Sneha Biswas
JK Rowling

Novelist Salman Rushdie's shocking attack incident in western New York, took the internet by storm. Reportedly, as Rushdie was heading towards the stage of Chautauqua Institution to give a speech, he was stabbed by a man. Following Rushdie's tragic attack incident, several celebrities expressed their shock on the matter.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling took to her social media and expressed her take over the incident while calling it a 'horrifying news'. Post Rowling's tweet, the author received a death threat from one of the Twitter users. Rowling shared the screenshots of the threat message on her social media.

JK Rowling receives death threat over Salman Rushdie's tweet

Earlier, JK Rowling took to her Twitter handle and reacted to the stabbing incident of Salman Rushdie. In her tweet, Rowling revealed that she 'felt very sick' and hoped the novelist 'would be ok.' However, in response to the tweet, a user tried to threaten her and wrote, " Don't worry. You are next." Rowling shared the screenshot of the same along with revealing the fact that the police are investigating the potential death threat. She also tagged the Twitter support team and urged them to look closely into the matter. She wrote, "To all sending supportive messages: thank you Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)."

Take a look at the tweet:

More about Salman Rushdie's attack incident

The Midnight's Children author was pushed to the floor and attacked by a man in New York. The man who is identified as Hadi Matar was later detained. Reports suggest that he has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree. Talking about Rushdie, he is currently on a ventilator with a damaged liver and there are high chances that he may lose an eye after the horrifying incident. Reports also suggest that the police are currently closely investigating the matter to understand the real motive behind the attack.

