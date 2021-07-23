'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe Turns 32; Check His 5 Other Best Movies You Have To Watch

Daniel Radcliffe, everyone's beloved Harry Potter, celebrates his birthday on July 23. His journey in the film industry remains remarkable and he continues to remain fans' favourite even today. Beginning from signing biological dramas to playing villainous roles, Daniel has attempted all. While he's mostly remembered for his role in Harry Potter, let's celebrate his special day by looking at some of the other blockbusters he has given during his career.

Top five movies of Daniel Radcliffe

Escape from Pretoria (2020)

In this movie, Tim Jenkin (Radcliffe) and Stephen Lee (Webber) are two South African ANC members who are sentenced to years in prison for their illegal activities but think of a plan to escape. Besides some accent trouble and an unnecessary voiceover, the film is a confident tale based on true events, with plenty of suspense and note-worthy direction.

Lost In London (2017)

Lost in London is a buzzy American comedy that manages to provide thrills and humor in equal measures. While Daniel Radcliffe does not have a long-standing appearance in the movie, he certainly makes the most of his screen time in a film that was called a brilliant directorial effort by Woody Harrelson. Interestingly, the film was shot and screened in real-time. Apart from Radcliffe, it also features Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson, Willie Nelson, and Eleanor Matsuura in pivotal roles.

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Swiss Army Man is a fantasy-adventure film that proved to be one of the most audacious, yet rewarding acting challenges for Daniel Radcliffe. The actor delivered his most lively, inquisitive, and spellbinding performance as he portrayed a farting corpse in the film. The movie also stars Paul Dano, Mary Elizabeth, Andy Hull, and Timothy Eulich along with Daniel Radcliff.

Trainwreck (2015)

Judd Apatow's Trainwreck is another film where Daniel Radcliffe is not seen playing the pivotal role, however, his screen presence in this R-rated comedy flick makes for one of his best appearances ever. The actor is also seen getting into his more adventurous and artistic side than fans have seen in his earlier films. Trainwreck also features the likes of LeBron James and John Cena along with Daniel Radcliff, Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, and Vanessa Bayer, amongst others.

The F Word (2013)

The F Word is a romantic-comedy film that came out in 2013. The movie was also released under the title What If in countries like America and the UK due to the use of foul language. The film features Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan playing best friends who begin to develop feelings for each other as time progresses. After the film’s premiere at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival, it turned out to be one of the best-received movies at the festival that year for the exceptional display of acting and the chemistry shared between the cast and the sharp dialogues.

(IMAGE: AP)

