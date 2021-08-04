'Harry Potter': Daniel Radcliffe Would Love To Play These Characters In A Reboot

Harry Potter actor, Daniel Radcliffe is also known for his roles in films like What if? and Kill Your Darlings. In a recent podcast called Happy Sad Confused, hosted by Josh Horowitz, Radcliffe made some shocking statements. He said that he would pass up the chance to play Harry Potter again and would consider roles in potential reboots. During the interview, he also revealed some of his favourite on-screen characters.

Daniel Radcliffe opens up on re-entering Harry Potter universe

Radcliffe made a recent appearance in the podcast Happy Sad Confused. In conversation with Horowitz regarding re-entering the Harry Potter universe, the actor said, “I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin. Those were always the two characters that I was like ‘They’re great.” The actor also went on to say, “I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favourite memories."

Daniel Radcliffe’s openness to play characters other than the much-loved Harry Potter may seem a tad bit disappointing to fans. However, there's a silver lining here. Radcliffe not playing the role of Potter anymore would mean that he would act as a mentor for the next actor who takes his place and will have massive shoes to fill.

Even though fans would love a reboot of the Harry Potter series, there has been no official confirmation of the same. However, having said that reports hint at HBO Max working on a show revolving around the J.K Rowling series.

About Daniel Radcliffe’s movies besides Harry Potter

Apart from his most famous role in the Harry Potter series, the actor has also acted in several other films. Radcliffe’s first on-screen performance after Harry Potter was in the film, The Woman in Black, which was an adaptation of the 1983 novel by Susan Hill.

The actor also took on the role of a poet in the film Kill Your Darlings. He portrayed Allen Ginsberg in the film and also starred in the romantic-comedy, The F Word. An interesting fact about the actor is that he voiced a character from the popular series Simpsons in 2010.

Picture Credits: Daniel Radcliffe-Instagram

