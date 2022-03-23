'Harry Potter' Fame Jessie Cave Welcomes Fourth Child With Comedian Alfie Brown; See Pic

Harry Potter fame Jessie Cave has recently shared exciting news as she welcomed her fourth child with comedian Alfie Brown. The development came weeks after the actor's COVID-19 hospitalisation. The 34-year-old actor, who aced the role of Lavender Brown in Harry Potter, issued a joint statement with Alfie on their respective social media handles. The duo even announced the name of their son with a small glimpse of him.

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave welcomes 4th child with Alfie Brown

Taking to their Instagram handles, Jessie and her partner dropped a picture in which the former is seen breastfeeding her son on the hospital bed. Along with the pic, the duo wrote, "Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to UCLH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker." As per the caption, the couple named their beloved son Becker Brown. The post has another picture that sees Alfie holding his son in his arms while gazing at him. Another picture shared by the comedian has him looking at his son with all love in his eyes.

Cave revealed earlier this month that she was hospitalised. Sharing the news on the photo-blogging site, she added, "Triage, once again……Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?" Cave treated her fans with all the updates throughout her pregnancy. Recently, she dropped a video also featuring her partner and described how it feels when the baby kicks. She wrote in the caption, "Whenever It Kicks: episode 13 DADDY SPECIAL".

Jessie shares 'how it feels when a baby kicks'

Jessie wrote, "I talk to the father of my children and hopefully my boyfriend about: what it’s like to accidentally have a baby with me what it’s like to plan a baby with me how he feels about birth and how I apparently hit him during labour if he has any advice for new fathers out there / what it’s like to have a baby during pandemic our shared love of crystals and astrology (jokes that’s just me) and much more…. It’s quite a long chat and we had to start again because we had a fight - my fault & I apologise & thank you @alfiebrowncomedian for being my guest".

Image: Instagram/@gcldnbludgrr/jessiecave