Harry Potter Fans Root For 'Dramione' As Tom Felton Wishes "the One & Only" Emma Watson

Tom Felton, the popular actor from the Harry Potter series, recently cherished a beautiful memory on the occasion of Emma Watson’s birthday. The actor dropped in a throwback photo of himself with Emma Watson and as he wished her on her birthday, tons of adorable wishes came along for her from fans.

Tom Felton’s birthday wishes for “the one & only”

Actor Tom Felton recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this adorable photo of himself standing next to Emma Watson. The photo was a throwback to the times when Tom Felton and Emma Watson were working together for the Harry Potter movie series. In the photo, Emma Watson can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder top along with a white base floral skirt. She also wore an elegant piece of necklace along with it. On the other hand, Tom Felton can be seen in a grey shirt with a white tee inside along with a pair of blue denim.

In the caption for the post, he wished a happy birthday to the one and only, Emma Watson. Harry Potter fans took to Tom Felton’s Instagram and swamped the comment section with adorable compliments on the throwback photo of the actors.

Fans’ reactions

Many fans dropped in their hearts to express their love for the actors and even send beautiful wishes on Emma Watson’s birthday. Many of them also stated that this photo was going to make them cry while others stated they both looked cute together. Some of the fans also thanked Tom Felton for making their day better with his cherishing throwback photo while others added they were the best duo. Some of the fans also kept complimenting Tom Felton that they both looked great together and suggested marrying her while others began speculating whether the actors were already dating each other. Many of the fans even addressed them as “Feltson” or “Dramione” by combining their Harry Potter character names and their actual names. Take a look at how the fans showered tons of love and praises on Tom Felton's photo.

Image Source- Tom Felton's Instagram, Emma Watson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.