Harry Potter, John Wick, Batman, IT: Movies That Inspired TV Series Spinoffs

HBO Max recently announced a Harry Potter series. The cast is yet to be revealed. Harry Potter Author JK Rowling will also be involved in its making.
An anthology series based on the 1996 Coen Brothers' film of the same name, Fargo features actors such as Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, David Thewlis, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Rock and others.
Cobra Kai is a spin-off based on The Karate Kid films. The series shows the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso 34 years after their initial face off.
The Mandalorian is set in the Star Wars universe. Featuring stars Pedro Pascal and Giancarlo Esposito, the show focuses on the quest of a gunfighter in the aftermath of the Galatic Empire's fall.
Loki is one of the spin-off series rooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and explores the journey of a Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, who finds himself dealing with the Time Variant Authority.
The Rings of Power is a Lord of the Rings spin-off and showcases the story surrounding the Second Age of Middle Earth from J.R.R. Tolkien's universe.
The Penguin is a spin-off series from Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. Played by Academy Award nominee Colin Ferrell, The Penguin explore the criminal underbelly of Gotham.
The Continental is a John Wick spin-off. It might feature Keaanu Reeves. the 3-part series will release later this year.
Peacemaker comes from the DC Studio co-CEO James Gunn. The Suicide Squad writer-director created the series with John Cena's anti-hero character Peacemaker in the lead.