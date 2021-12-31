'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts': JK Rowling Not A Part Of Upcoming Reunion; Here's Why

Harry Potter is all set to return after a gap of 11 years. While fans would have loved the franchise coming back to life, for now, they would be excited enough as the stars reunite once again for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. The team is coming together to mark the 20-year anniversary of the film franchise.

However, the person, who has been main force behind the creation of the franchise, won't be a part of the reunion. JK Rowling, whose characters were brought to life in the film, is not a part of the grand event. As per the latest information, her team declined the invitation to star in the special show.

JK Rowling declines invitation to star in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts?

JK Rowling, as per a report on Entertainment Weekly, was approached to be a part of the reunion. However, her team reportedly said that her archival comments on her thoughts on the Harry Potter film franchise would be enough for the new show.

As per sources, her comments on the transgender community, which earned her criticism from various quarters since 2020, did not play any role in her absence from the special show.

Thus, JK Rowling will be a part of the reunion, but not like the other members of the team, as her footage from 2019 will be used on Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

JK Rowling penned the Harry Potter book series, starting from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 1997 to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2007.

The film on the first book released in 2000. The grand upcoming reunion is set to mark the two-decade anniversary of this film, and thus the franchise.

It was confirmed at the time of the announcement of the show that JK Rowling won't be a part of the new show.

In that video, it was clearly mentioned that apart from the lead trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the other actors to star would be Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will release on January 1 on HBO Max.