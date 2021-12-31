It could not get better for Potterheads this New Year as the much-awaited Harry Potter reunion streams on January 1. After the grand announcement on the reunion last month, the makers have been generating significant buzz over the past few days ahead of the release.

The latest in this series was a video of some of the behind-the-scenes visuals, and the views of the stars on the reunion. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the others shared that it was an enjoyable experience to come together again.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts stars open up in the new video

In the special video shared by the makers, Daniel, the titular character Harry Potter said, "It's been lovely seeing everyone." The actor also said, "it's been lovely seeing everyone go, 'oh yeah, we're doing great." "There is so much of life to take in to what happened in those 10 years. Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to see how much it means to people, and what a part of people's lives it, it means even more now i am able to appreciate how special that is," he also said.

"It's been a long time since I've seen any of them. It's the perfect time to sit down and reminisce," was the statement from Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasly. He added, "It was an important part of all of our lives to be on the sets and living it for real was an absolute dream."

Emma said the reunion was for them to celebrate and enjoy being with each other. "I am pleasantly surprised by people enjoying everything that we made," she added.

One could see glimpses of the sequence in the finale, one being a ballroom, where some of the stars were dressed for the occasion. Emma and Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy could be seen dancing together in the visuals.

Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy said it was strange to be back. "It's been a while, and it's been great seeing everyone. It's great to see the Potter flame has not been doused anytime soon."

Jason Isaacs, who plays Lucious Malfoy, said, "We've got the chance to hang out with each other, which has been a privilege. All of us on the sets were as bigger fans as those outside the studio."

Bonnie Wright, who plays Ginny Weasley, said one could see on everyone's faces and that it was special to celebrate this anniversary.

Gary Oldman, who enacts the part of Sirius Black, said, "It's a weird experience because you've met these kids and they've grown up. all the memories of working here come flooded and felt like it was last month." Mark Williams, who played Arthur Weasley, said, "It would be really weird if they were the same age."

Mathew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, said, "It doesn't feel like it's been 10 years at all."

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, said the studio where they shot seemed a lot more vast and it felt different. Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid, shared that it was just shed, that it was not soundproof or anything. Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, recalled the studio being leaky and very make-shift.

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts streams on HBO Max from January 1.

