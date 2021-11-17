Harry Potter Reunion: Emma Watson Gets Emotional In New Post As Franchise Clocks 20 Years

The most loved film franchise of the early 2000s, Harry Potter, turned 20 years old yesterday, November 16, 2021. The film's inception took place with the release of its first-ever instalment Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone in 2001. The film which introduced the audience to the wizarding world and the unknown, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grunt. While the film's 20th anniversary was an emotional moment for all Potterheads, Emma Watson, who played Hermoine Granger could not hold her emotions back and penned a heartfelt note for her home, Harry Potter.

Emma Watson essayed the iconic role of one of the most talented wizards Hermoine Granger. The actor brought Hermoine to life, who is still in the netizens' hearts. Taking to her Instagram handle, Emma Watson shared two photos from the sets of Harry Potter. The first one had the most loved trio, while the second one saw the entire team of the film. She also penned an emotional note for Hermoine, Harry Potter, the film's team, and the audience.

Emma Watson pens an emotional note

Beginning her note, the actor called the film series her home, family, and world. She also shared Hermoine is her favourite character and reminisced about an incident where she mentioned the same multiple times. She wrote, "Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world, and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know."

The 31-year-old further wrote about her bonding with her co-stars and the entire group. She also mentioned the reason behind being proud of the franchise and wrote, "I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful." She then thanked the audience for their continuous support and mentioned she still misses the film's crew. "I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too - I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked", Watson added.

The star cast of the Harry Potter franchise is set to reunite for a special chat session. On the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary, Warner Bros announced the reunion of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts. The reunion will be unveiled at midnight on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max.

Image: AP/Instagram/@wizardingworld