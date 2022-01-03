Harry Potter Reunion Makers Admit Mistakenly Using Emma Roberts Pic; 'New Version Up' Soon

Potterheads were over the moon on January 1, 2022, as the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was finally released after much anticipation among fans. The HBO Max special series is streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video and it has been receiving overwhelming reviews from both the fans as well as critics.

However, several Potterheads spotted an error in the show where the makers had used the wrong picture to denote a young Emma Watson. The producers of Return to Hogwarts have finally reacted to their goof-up and admitted their mistake.

Harry Potter makers react to the goof-up

Taking to Twitter, several fans highlighted that at the beginning of the show, in a segment where Emma Watson, who essays Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, talks about her childhood and a picture apparently of young Emma is shown. However, the picture belonged to a different Emma, the American actor Emma Roberts. Proving their point, they shared an Instagram post from the year 2012, in which Emma Roberts had shared the same picture.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

Omg HOW does this happen 😭😭 @Alaina3695 — Daniella ツ (@NPHismylife) January 2, 2022

I knew something didn't look right lmao!!! How did this happen 🤣 Hilarious — Marleen (@itsmarvely) January 2, 2022

Sigh -all these Emmas look alike. Seriously, I can see making the mistake because this does look like it could be Emma W. What I don't get is not catching the mistake in quality control - say letting the actors or some family look at the kid pictures? — Auntie is Vaxxed and Boosted. (@AuntieTeaches) January 2, 2022

Addressing the goof-up, the producers of the show have finally admitted their mistake. In a statement shared by Entertainment Weekly first, the producers have complimented Potterheads and stated that they 'have brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to their attention.' Further in the statement, they said that they will be rectifying the error soon and uploading a corrected version of the special show. It read, "New version up shortly."

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and other cast members from the much-loved Harry Potter franchise reminisced about some of the moments from the journey of the films during the special episode. The special included Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Imelda Staunton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Mark Williams and Evanna Lynch.

The documentary also paid tribute and remembered the stars who are no more. Amongst the mentions were Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, Rik Mayall, Richard Griffiths and Richard Harris. The climax of the special, however, paid hommage Alan Rickman with the iconic reference, "always".

Image: Instagram/@emmawatson/@emmaroberts/Twitter/@vee_delmonico99