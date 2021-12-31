Harry Potter Reunion Release Date & Time In India: How To Watch 20th Anniversary Special

Fans can rejoice as the cast of the Harry Potter franchise will be reuniting for a special reunion episode soon. The special episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will bring back Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and several other cast members. The reunion episode will stream exclusively on HBO Max, but the service is not available in India. Read on to find out the release date and time of the Harry Potter Reunion Episode in India.

Harry Potter Reunion Episode release date and time India

The Harry Potter reunion special episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India. The reunion episode will premiere on Prime Video on January 1, 2022, at 2:30 pm in India. One can also find all the eight Harry Potter movies on Prime Video. The news was announced just after the trailer of the episode was released by HBO Max.

Warner Bros. had earlier announced that they would be releasing the Harry Potter reunion special episode globally so that fans from all over the world could watch their favourite stars on screen again. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream in India exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

More about Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

The upcoming reunion features the three main leads Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and will also include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also join the special episode.

The author of the Harry Potter franchise, J.K. Rowling won't be featured in the reunion episode in the wake of the controversy related to her comments about the trans community. While the Harry Potter novel series has a total of seven books, the live-action adaption was released in eight parts. All the films have been a success financially and critically, making the franchise one of the major Hollywood "tent-poles" franchises. Six of the eight films were nominated for a total of 12 Academy Awards.

Image: Instagram/@hbomax