'Harry Potter' Reunion Special: Entire Cast 'celebrates The Magic' In New Trailer; WATCH

The magical world of Harry Potter is all set to enthral the audience as the entire cast and crew of the movie will be reuniting for an upcoming special episode. The special episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and has been taped at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

After a long wait, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the special reunion episode. The trailer featured the familiar halls of the grand dining room and several cast members reminisced about the movies.

Harry Potter Reunion trailer out now

HBO Max released the much-anticipated trailer of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will reunite the actors and filmmakers from the movies. The reunion episode will mark the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter's first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The upcoming reunion features the three main leads Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and will also include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also join the special episode.

In the trailer, Emma Watson who played the role of Hermione Grange could be heard saying, "It feels like no time has passed — and loads of time has passed." Helena Bonham Carter says that the highlight for her was when they were shooting for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” and she had "to pretend to be Hermione pretending to be Bellatrix."

The author of the Harry Potter franchise, J.K. Rowling wont be featured in the reunion in the wake of her controversy related to her comments about the trans community. While the Harry Potter novel series has a total of 7 books, the live-action adaption was released in 8 parts. All the films have been a success financially and critically, making the franchise one of the major Hollywood "tent-poles" franchises. Six of the eight films were nominated for a total of 12 Academy Awards.

Image: Instagram/@harrypotterfilm