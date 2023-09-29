Harry Potter Star Danielle Radcliffe Mourns Loss Of 'Dumbledore' Michael Gambon: I'm Sad

Michael Gambon, best known for essaying the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore, passed away on September 28. He was 82 at the time of his passing. Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe expressed his deep sadness, noting that the world had become considerably less fun with the loss of Gambon.

Michael Gambon made his acting debut with the 1965 film Othello.

The actor had 79 film titles to his credit, with the number standing inflated courtesy of his extensive work in television and theatre.

The actor was a part of six of the eight Harry Potter films.

Danielle Radcliffe remembers Michael Gambon

In a statement to Variety, Danielle Radcliffe went on to praise Michael Gambon's talent, describing him as "one of the most brilliant, effortless actors" he had the privilege of working with. He highlighted the late actor's unique ability to infuse fun and joy into his work.

What Radcliffe remembered most about Gambon was his sense of "fun, silliness, and irreverence". He shared that Gambon loved his job but never allowed it to define him entirely. He said that the late actor was known for being entertaining in interviews.

Radcliffe shared that working closely with Gambon in the sixth Harry Potter film was a "memorable and joyous" experience, even during the hours spent in front of a green screen. "I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him," he said.

About Michael Gambon's death

Michael Gambon's death was announced on September 28. He passed away after battling pneumonia. "His family issued a statement that read, “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.” After his demise, JK Rowling along with other Harry Potter actors including Rupert Grint and Jason Isaacs mourned his loss.