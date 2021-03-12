Harry Potter Star Katie Leung Reveals Racist Remarks She Faced While Playing Cho

Harry Potter actor Katie Leung, who was seen as the character of Cho Chang in the fantasy film series, has opened up about the racist remarks following the leak of the news regarding her casting in the film series. In an interview with the host of the "Chinese Chippy Girl" podcast, Leung, 33, divulged information concerning the attention that she got from publications around thew world as well as social media when the news broke. In addition to the same, Katie Leung, who is actually a Scottish actor of Chinese descent, revealed information about fan sites that were specifically bonding over their mutual dislike of the inclusion of Katie Leung as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter universe. Read on for more.

Katie Leung's public reaction to her trial by media:

During the very same episode, Leung spoke about how her publicists and the personnel responsible for her public image had advised her to refute the existence of such online portals dedicated to her. Leung, who hadn't received any training regarding media junkets back then, can be heard saying that she eventually took the advice and followed the same when the time came, although she had seen the site(s)from her own eyes. Simultaneously, she was also speaking about how grateful she was back then to reach the kind of position that she had at the age of 16.

About Katie Leung's character in the Harry Potter film series:

Katie Leung's character, Cho Chang, was introduced in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (2005). Leung's Cho Chang, in her first-ever appearance in the series, is seen attending the Yule Ball, which is the Harry Potter Universe's version of an inter-school prom, with Robert Pattinson's Cedric Diggory. By that point, it is already established that Chang is Potter's crush. The following chapters would see Chang and Potter getting closer to each other, eventually sparking a romantic relationship during the events of Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix, where Cho is famously seen kissing Daniel Radcliffe's The Boy Who Lived under a mistletoe. Chang would eventually go on to play an important part in the famous Battle Of Hogwarts as a part of Dumbledore's army. Her character would eventually go on to tie the knot with a human, or better known as a Muggle in the Harry Potter universe.