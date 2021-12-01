'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo Del Toro’s 'Cabinet Of Curiosities'

Rupert Grint has been roped in for Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix’s anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, which comes as a collection of live-action stories to 'challenge our traditional notions of horror'. According to Deadline, the Harry Potter star will join the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman among others. Netflix attempts to bring 'eight sinister' tales to life, which range from 'macabre to magical', 'classically creepy' and 'gothic to grotesque'.

The single episodes of the series will be written and directed by Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali, while Del Toro is onboard as the executive producer and co-showrunner. Toro sold the series to Netflix back in 2018, with the working title 10 After Midnight. Reports state that Rupert Grint has been on Toro’s wishlist ever since he starred in Servant.

Rupert Grint to star in Netflix's anthology series

Toro’s love for Grint stemmed from the latter's performance in Apple's Servant, the declaration of which was seen on Toro's social media handle where he hailed Rupert for the show-stealing role. Apart from Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, the actor will also be seen in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will premiere on HBO on January 1.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the Netflix anthology series will also star Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché and Peter Weller in pivotal roles. The show will consist of eight episodes, however, one doesn't know which episode Rupert Grint will take part in. The show's release date and other plot details haven't been revealed yet.

The show's official synopsis reads,

"In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro."

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @RUPERT GRINT_FAN