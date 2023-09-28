Harry Potter Author JK Rowling, Rupert Grint Remember 'Dumbledore' Sir Michael Gambon

Sir Michael Gambon, best known for essaying the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore, passed away earlier today, on September 28. He was 82. Harry Potter actor Ruper Grint shared a tribute for the veteran actor.

3 things you need to know

Sir Michael Gambon made his acting debut with the 1965 film Othello.

The actor had 79 film titles to his credit, with the number standing inflated courtesy of his extensive work in television and theatre.

The actor was a part of six of the eight Harry Potter films.

Rupert Grint, JK Rowling share tribute for late Harry Potter star

Rupert Grint, best known for playing the role of Ron Weasley, took to his Instagram handle to react to the news of Sir Michael Gambon's passing. Sharing a movie still of Gambon, as Professor Albus Dumbledore, from his introductory scene in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Grint's note detailed how Gambon grew to become a personal role model for the actors, particularly for the "warmth and mischief" the latter brought to sets.



Grint's note read, "So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert."

On social media, netizens also mourned his demise and shared his snippets and quotes from Harry Potter films he featured in. Harry Potter author JK Rowling also shared a condolence message on social media.

(JK Rowling posts a message on X about Sir Michael Gambon | Image: X)

"I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael's family and everyone who loved him (sic)," Rowling wrote.

Sir Michael Gambon was a four-time BAFTA winner

Sir Michael Gambon played the role of Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films. Besides the Harry Potter franchise, the actor has held a series of notable roles across his career spanning 58 years. One of his last performances was in Judy, a biographical drama based on the life of actress Judy Garland. Gambon won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor four times, including three consecutive years from 2000 to 2002 for Wives and Daughters, Longitude and Perfect Strangers.

Gambom worked in TV, film, theatre and radio over his five-decade career. He was knighted for services to the entertainment industry in 1998.