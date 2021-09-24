What Happened To Tom Felton? Harry Potter Actor Collapses During Celebrity Golf Match

Actor Tom Felton collapsed during his appearance in a celebrity tournament in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in the United States of America on Thursday. Felton, popular for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, had to be carried off the Whistling Straits golf course. The incident took place at the conclusion of a celebrity match in the run-up to the Ryder Cup.

Pictures and videos showed the actor being held by officials and others present at the golf course. Later, Felton was pictured being taken off in a cart. He was conscious during his exit from the golf course as spectators clapped for him on his way out.

What happened to Tom Felton?

The Professional Golf Association issued a statement on the incident, saying that Felton faced a 'medical incident.' It added that he was taken to a local hospital for treatment and informed that no further details on his exact condition were available.

The actor's representatives were also yet to issue a statement. As per reports, Felton collapsed on the greens, but there is no information available on the cause.

The English actor is known to be an avid golfer and joined former professional ice hockey player from Finland, Teemu Selanne as a part of the European team for the celebrity golf matches. They were facing off against the American team featuring Mike Eurzione, who won the gold medal for the USA as the Captain of the ice hockey team and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen.

The Ryder Cup international golf tournament kicks off on Friday.

Tom Felton movies & series

Felton celebrated his 34th birthday on September 22. The actor is well-known for his performance as Draco Malfoy, who rubs Harry Potter the wrong way, in the Harry Potter franchise. He is also popular for his work in The Flash and in movies like 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

His recent outings include playing the villain in A Babysitter's guide to Monster Hunting and Forgotten Battle. He is now set to star in Save the Cinema, scheduled to release next year.