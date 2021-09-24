Last Updated:

What Happened To Tom Felton? Harry Potter Actor Collapses During Celebrity Golf Match

Tom Felton collapsed during a celebrity golf tournament in Wisconsin on Thursday. The Professional Golf Association said he suffered a 'medical incident'

Written By
Joel Kurian
What happened to Tom Felton

Image: AP


Actor Tom Felton collapsed during his appearance in a celebrity tournament in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in the United States of America on Thursday. Felton, popular for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, had to be carried off the Whistling Straits golf course. The incident took place at the conclusion of a celebrity match in the run-up to the Ryder Cup.

Pictures and videos showed the actor being held by officials and others present at the golf course. Later, Felton was pictured being taken off in a cart. He was conscious during his exit from the golf course as spectators clapped for him on his way out. 

What happened to Tom Felton?

The Professional Golf Association issued a statement on the incident, saying that Felton faced a 'medical incident.' It added that he was taken to a local hospital for treatment and informed that no further details on his exact condition were available. 

The actor's representatives were also yet to issue a statement. As per reports, Felton collapsed on the greens, but there is no information available on the cause.  

READ | Tom Felton quiz: Find out how well you know the 'Harry Potter' actor

The English actor is known to be an avid golfer and joined former professional ice hockey player from Finland, Teemu Selanne as a part of the European team for the celebrity golf matches. They were facing off against the American team featuring Mike Eurzione, who won the gold medal for the USA as the Captain of the ice hockey team and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen. 

READ | Tom Felton opts for a new look for Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting'

The Ryder Cup international golf tournament kicks off on Friday. 

Tom Felton movies & series

Felton celebrated his 34th birthday on September 22. The actor is well-known for his performance as Draco Malfoy, who rubs Harry Potter the wrong way, in the Harry Potter franchise. He is also popular for his work in The Flash and in movies like 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes. 

READ | Did you know Tom Felton hadn't read 'Harry potter' books before being cast as Malfoy?

His recent outings include playing the villain in A Babysitter's guide to Monster Hunting and Forgotten Battle. He is now set to star in Save the Cinema, scheduled to release next year.

READ | Tom Felton's birthday: Movies to watch as the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: tom felton, harry potter, what happened to tom felton
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND