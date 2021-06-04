'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton On Romance Rumours With Co-star Emma Watson: "I Adore Her"

British actor Tom Felton recently reacted to the long-running romance rumours surrounding him and his fellow Harry Potter co-star, Emma Watson. In his latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old gave a cryptic response on dating Emma and revealed that they are "something". Although he didn't elaborate further on what their "something" meant, his interview comes not so long after the People's Choice Award-winning actor broke her silence on speculations about her engagement with beau Leo Robinton.

Tom Felton admits he and Emma Watson have been "very close for a long time"

Tom Felton, who played the popular character of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, admitted being "very close" to longtime friend and co-star Emma Watson, who essayed the role of Hermoine Granger in the fantasy films. During his recent interaction with the aforementioned online portal, The Forgotten Battle actor spoke about his camaraderie with the Little Women actor and expressed saying he "adores" her. Talking about their romance rumours, Tom stated that he thinks they stem from the rivalry between Emma's good wizard character Hermione and his bad-boy character, Draco, who belong to different Hogwarts Houses.

He also feels that their romantic angle is more of a "Slytherin-Gryffindor thing" rather than a "Tom-Emma thing" because, according to him, the audience loves a good rivals-to-lovers romance story. Furthermore, Tom also lavished Emma with praise and said he thinks the world of her. He also stated that his 31-year-old co-star, who kickstarted her acting career at a very young age, in a "fantastic influence on the world".

Emma Watson & Tom Felton's friendship is the cutest ! 💛 pic.twitter.com/Nf6gpDn6vm — Meg ♡ (@sweetx0love25) November 8, 2018

In his interview with the portal, Tom Felton also revealed being "good friends" with Emma Watson to date and spilt the beans on their conversations, that are "trivial nonsense" talks about his dog not eating a particular kind of food or his kitchen's sink been plugged. However, Emma is not the only Harry Potter co-star Tom is in touch with. He also opened up being in contact with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint and explained saying although they are in four different corners of the world now, every time they catch up, it feels like it was yesterday that they were together.

IMAGE: EMMA WATSON'S INSTAGRAM

