Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch Sheds Light On Her 'recovery Journey' With Anorexia In Memoir

Best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the popular Harry Potter franchise, Evanna Lynch is all set to get real with her fans with the help of her debut memoir. Speaking to E! News, the actor mentioned that her memoir titled, The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and The Glory of Growing Up was an opportunity for her to re-introduce herself to the world. She also shared that the memory covers her battle with anorexia and her recovery from the eating disorder. The memoir was launched on October 19.

Evanna Lynch’s debut memoir covers her battle with anorexia

Lynch mentioned in her interview that she does not have an eating disorder anymore and that it's been a few years since she has been 'eating like a normal, healthy person and having balanced habits'. She mentioned that her recovery was all about learning to eat in a 'functional way', but the healing process continues and is not linear. The actor mentioned that she hoped that sharing about this part of her life would open up doors to having discussions about mental health and trauma.

Evanna Lynch mentioned that in the past, her eating disorder has also led her to be hospitalized and reading the famous Harry Potter novels were a 'positive outlet' for her. The actor also shared that she was pen pals with the author and creator of the franchise, J.K. Rowling before she took on the role of Luna Lovegood. She shared that the author's book made her want to 'live again'.

The actor recently took to Instagram ahead of her book launch to share a picture of the cove of her memoir. In the caption of the post, she expressed her feelings about the upcoming launch and wrote, "the past couple months have been so intense and I’ve had so many little meltdowns that I’ve outrun my worries now and am in a state of surrender." he also mentioned that she hoped the book would make readers 'laugh, question and think'. She further penned down, "I always think reading someone’s book and spending that time listening to what is a long conversation with themselves essentially is one of the most humble, generous things a person can do." She also thanked those who had pre-ordered her book and those that will purchase it in the future.

(Image: Instagram/@luna_lovegoodofficial, AP)