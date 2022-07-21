Harry Potter's 'Quidditch' Game Sees Name Change Post JK Rowling's Transphobic Comments

The famous game of Quidditch in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter novels and films is undergoing a name change following the author's transphobic comments. The governing bodies behind the real-life sport based on the groom-flying game have changed its name to Quadball, according to Deadline.

U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch, now referred to as U.S. Quadball (USQ) and Major League Quadball (MLQ) announced the change recently, with the International Quidditch Association also expected to follow suit. The organisations said that the rebranding has been done to keep a 'distance' from Rowling's anti-transgender comments.

Harry Potter's 'Quidditch' game undergoes name change

The governing bodies' new name will come into effect this summer. In an open letter to its players, the Major League Quadball founders said, "This name change is a game changer for us, and we are looking to make the most of it."

According to Variety, International Quidditch Association's Chris Lau also mentioned that they're very excited for the new innings, and look forward to supporting this change worldwide. "We are confident in this step and we look forward to all the new opportunities quadball will bring. This is an important moment in our sport’s history, and I personally am thrilled to be a part of it," Chris added. According to the organisers, the sport is played by 600 teams across 400 countries.

For the unversed, Harry Potter's game of Quidditch is a wizard sport wherein two teams flying on brooms try to collect points by putting a ball through a target. Every team has a seeker who is responsible for collecting Golden Snitch, which fetches the highest points.

A Middlebury College squad that was established in 2005 gave rise to the real-life Quidditch, as per the Deadline report. According to regulating agencies, there are close to 600 teams playing the sport in 40 different nations.

Back in 2020, JK Rowling retweeted an op-ed piece that discussed 'people who menstruate', apparently taking issue with the fact that the story did not use the word women. She mentioned, "‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure they're used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate." Her statement stirred controversy.

(Image: @matthewhwood/Twitter)