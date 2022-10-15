Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane Dies At 72; Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Pay Tribute

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, passed away at 72. Not only did he essay the role of Hagrid, but Coltrane was also a member of the James Bond franchise, having appeared in 1995’s GoldenEye and 1999’s The World Is Not Enough. Condolences have started to pour in for the late actor online. Meanwhile, his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and author JK Rowling have poured their heartfelt tribute to the actor.

Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling & more mourn the demise of Robbie Coltrane

As per Variety, Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his 72-year-old co-star. Calling the late actor "one of the funniest people I've met, he wrote,

"Robbie used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up." "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man," reads Radcliffe's statement.

Emma Watson, who played the character of Hermoine Granger in the popular Harry Potter franchise also wrote on her Instagram Story, "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance." She continued, "Robbie if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory, Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us."

Bonnie Wright, known for essaying Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, wrote, "Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thank you for the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family."

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling also paid her heartfelt tribute to Robbie Coltrane on Twitter as she wrote, "I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

