'Harry Potter's Tom Felton Says JK Rowling Was Not Much Included In Franchise's Filming

After opening up about his struggles with finding new projects, Harry Potter star Tom Felton recently revealed JK Rowling's contribution to the film franchise's filming process. While the actor gave the author credit for creating the fantasy world, he also addressed her anti-transgender remarks.

During an interview with The Independent, the actor distanced author JK Rowling, who penned the Wizarding World, from the Harry Potter film franchise and revealed that she was not much involved in the filming process. The actor said, "It is also a reminder that as much as Jo is the founder of [these] stories, she wasn’t part of the filmmaking process as much as some people might think." He further added that he had seen her on the film's sets only "once or twice."

Tom Felton addresses Rowling's anti-transgender remarks

JK Rowling has been the centre of several controversies for years for her anti-transgender beliefs and remarks. The author has received a lot of backlash for the same, and her remarks have also been condemned by many celebrities, including Harry Potter's lead Daniel Radcliffe. Recently, Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, addressed Rowling's statements and said he is "pro-human rights."

Felton said that he was not aware of the specifics of what Rowling had said. However, he mentioned the "obvious things" and added that he is a supporter of human rights, discussions, choice and love. He said, "I mean, the obvious things to say are that I’m pro-choice, pro-discussion, pro-human rights across the board, and pro-love. And anything that is not those things, I don’t really have much time for."

However, the actor did not ignite any tension between himself and Rowling and said that every individual has their own choices. The actor added, "We certainly don’t take any pleasure in putting crosshairs on people that may have said things that we disagree with."

Image: Instagram/@t22felton/AP