Harry Potter's Unbreakable Vow Scene Goes Viral As Both Snape And Narcissa Died Of Cancer

Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory's demise has left her family, friends, and fans in grief. The actor who played the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films died of cancer on April 16, 2021, at the age of 52. Fans who are saddened deeply by the news of Helen's demise are remembering Alan Rickman, who essayed the role of Severus Snape in the film series. The two actors also shared the screen while making the Unbreakable Vow in the film.

The viral scene from Harry Potter

Alan Rickman also died due to cancer at the age of 69 in 2016. Fans of the actors are reminiscing the scene from Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince in which Snape made the Unbreakable Vow with Narcissa to protect Draco Malfoy. The Unbreakable Vow scene went viral on social media as fans realised cancer took away both the actors. A Facebook page shared photos from the scene in which Snape and Narcissa took the Vow. On the other hand, a fan page of Daniel Radcliff, who played the role of Harry Potter, also shared a photo of the scene.

Harry Potter's The Unbreakable Vow

The Unbreakable Vow in the Harry Potter film series is a magical spell in which two wizards make an oath. If any of the wizards break the vow, they die. In the film Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, Narcissa Malfoy went to Severus Snape with her sister Bellatrix Lestrange. Narcissa asked Snape to make the Unbreakable Vow with her to protect her son Draco Malfoy as he attempts to perform the task asked by the Dark Lord, killing Albus Dumbledore. Bellatrix Lestrange was their bonder.

Helen McCrory's death

Helen McCrory died on April 16, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. The actor's husband Damian Lewis shared the news of Helen's demise through his Twitter handle. He informed his followers that Helen dies peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. The two had two children, Manon and Gulliver Lewis. The actor played some remarkable roles in her career, including Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter series and Polly Grey in Peaky Blinders.

