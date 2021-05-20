Harry Potter's Wand And Glasses From 'Deathly Hallows' Movie Are Yours If You Want Them!

Getting ones hands on the props from ones favourite movie's production is a dream come true for many fans. This dream of getting a piece of memoribilia from the Harry Potter movie franchise is soon going to come true for a lucky few. An auction house in L.A. has brought out memorabilia from the sets of numerous Hollywood movies, and Harry Potter is one of them.

Get your hands on Harry's wand and glasses from Deathly Hallows

Based in LA, Prop Store has announced one of the world's largest online auction of movie and TV memorabilia. Potterheads can get their hands on Harry Potter's glasses and the wand he used in the final instalment of the movie franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2. Harry Potter's wand is from the first part, whereas the glasses were worn by Daniel Radcliffe (who plays Harry Potter) in the second part. Accroding to TMZ, the glasses and the wand are said to fetch between $30,000 to $50,000. The auction will be streamed online from July 29 to August 1, 2021.

More movie and TV memorabilia coming the fans' way!

The auction house Prop Store is one of the world's leading companies for movie and TV memorabilia. The online auction this time is said to have about a collection of 1,200 memorabilia. The fedora hat that was worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom will be available between $150,000 to $250,000. The utility belt worn by Michael Keaton as Batman will also be up for grabs. The R2-SHP remote control droid from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will fetch around $120,000. The puppet heads of Statler and Waldorf from The Muppets will also be put for auction. It is expected that the complete haul will exceed $6.1 Million.

A throwback to the Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter movies are one of the most popular movie franchise of this century. The franchise is adapted from the novels of the same name written by J.K. Rowling. The movies brought the lead trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to fame. They began their careers by playing the trio Harry, Hermoine and Ron from the books and they have become an indispensable part of many fans' lives. The first Harry Potter was released in 2001 and the final movie was released in 2011. The movies brought favourite book characters to life, and was a fantasy dream come true on silver screen.

(Image: Harry Potter Film's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.