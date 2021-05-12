Harry Styles' American Accent At BRITs 2021 Leaves Netizens Saying, "Errrrr Come Again"

Harry Styles has left many of his fans confused. Recently, Harry accepted his BRIT Award for his hit single, Watermelon Sugar. During his award acceptance speech, Harry Styles spoke in an American accent and many fans were left confused. Many fans were quick to comment about the same on Twitter. So, was there any specific reason for Styles do so? Find out below.

Harry Styles’ accent at BRITs Awards 2021 leaves fans confused

Harry Styles has won his second award of the year, all thanks to his hit summer single, Watermelon Sugar. In March, Harry won his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for the same song. Now he has picked up a BRIT Award for the single from his sophomore album, Fine Line. But more than Harry’s award, his acceptance speech is making headlines.

When Harry Styles stepped up to accept his award, he also went on to give a speech. The moment Harry began his speech fans were quick to notice that Harry was speaking in an American accent. This shocked many fans since the One Direction member is British. Many fans were quick to share their reactions to the same on social media. Take a look at some of these reactions to Harry Styles’ accent switch at BRITs 2021 below.

#HarryStyles has an American accent now. Pity he lost his Mancunian one. #BRITs brits2021 — Ali Strachan Brown 🇪🇺 RejoinEU #3.5% 💙🕷 (@ajourno101) May 11, 2021

Harry Styles supporting British music in his new American accent #harrystyles #BRITs #brits2021 — Jamie Law-Green (@MrLawGreen) May 11, 2021

First up....Harry Styles weird American British accent 🤣🤣 and let's not talk about the sniffing 🤪🤭😂 #BRITs #harrystyles — Blogging Beautifully (@helsy_1983) May 11, 2021

One of the major reasons for Harry Styles’ accent might be his upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling. The film has been directed by Booksmart director and actor Olivia Wilde who is also part of the star cast. The upcoming psychological thriller revolves around the life of a housewife in America in the 1950s. Apart from Harry Styles and his rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde, the film also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Hence, Harry’s American accent might have become more prominent in the last few months.

Apart from Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles will also be seen in the upcoming romantic film, My Policeman. The film has been directed by Michael Grandage and is based on a novel of the same name. My Policeman also stars The Crown fame, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. The shooting for this film has already begun and many pictures of Harry’s look from the film have surfaced online.

📸| Emma Corrin y Harry Styles filmando #MyPoliceman ! pic.twitter.com/H2P9tutqC3 — HS FILMS HISPANIC (@HSFILMSHISP) May 7, 2021

