Harry Styles And Cara Delevingne Shortlisted For Nomination List Of British LGBT Awards

The British LGBT Awards 2021 has declared a list of nominees from several fields. Celebrities like Harry Styles, Cara Delevingne and Sam Smith are a part of the nomination list of British LGBT Awards. The British LGBT Awards are designed to honor celebrities from different fields, like business, art, entertainment, and charity who stood with the LGBT community last year.

Harry Styles and Cara Delevingne shortlisted for the nominations of Britsh LGBT Awards

Former One Direction's singer Harry Styles is nominated in the British LGBT Awards, this year. The singer is also nominated for the MTV music awards in which he will compete with singers like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Smith, and 1975. Cara Delevingne has been selected in the celebrity category along with Elliot Page, who came out as transgender last year. Other celebrities like Tan France, Demi Lovato, and Andrew Scott are also a part of the list. Jodie Comer, who plays the role of a bisexual assassin in Killing Eve is also selected in the nominations list along with RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Jane Fonda, and Spice Girl Melanie C.

Channel 4's acclaimed drama called It's A Sin that revolves around /Aids crisis in 1980s London, has been shortlisted for the media moment prize. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones' featuring their first same-sex couple on Strictly as well as RuPaul's Drag Race for featuring the transgender queen in the US, are also the moments that are shortlisted for the media moment prize. The British LGBT Awards 2021 has also shortlisted some names from the category of sports. The jury of the award show has selected some nominees that work to address the taboo in the field of sports. Match of the Day's host Gary Lineker, Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson, and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy are a part of the nominations list. Charities like UK Black Pride, It Gets Better and The Outside Project are also shortlisted for a category in the awards show.

The first ceremony of the awards show was held in the year 2015. The awards show is founded by Sarah Garett. In a media statement, Sarah Garett said, "These awards shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been an extremely challenging 12 months".

