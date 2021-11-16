Harry Styles Breaks Silence On His Superhero Debut As Eros In Marvel's 'Eternals'

Harry Styles, the English actor and singer, recently talked about his cameo in the recently released Marvel movie, Eternals and revealed whether he ever thought of essaying the role of a superhero in a film.

Harry Styles is a recipient of numerous awards and accolades including two Brit Awards, an Ivor Novello Award, a Grammy Award and an American Music Award. He is also one of the members of the popular English-Irish pop boy band, One Direction.

Harry Styles talks about his Eternals cameo

According to a recent interaction with Dazed, actor and musician, Harry Styles opened up about his experience working in the recently released Marvel movie, Eternals. As the actor essayed a cameo in the movie, he talked about how his appearance in the film wasn't as huge as the other cast members. "I'm only in right at the very end," he said. Speaking further about his debut to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals, Styles stated that despite having just a cameo in the film it was a great experience and expressed his gratefulness to have gotten to work with Chloé.

Further in the interaction, Harry Styles recalled the time when he was a part of One Direction and was just 16 years old when the band rose to fame on the UK version of The X Factor. "I just kind of finished school and didn’t really know what it was that was happening," he added. He also revealed how everything was really new and exciting and he had no idea how long everything would last for. He mentioned, “Everything was really new and exciting and I didn’t know how long everything was gonna last. It kind of became like, ‘Woah, how long can we keep this going?’ because I really didn’t expect any of this to happen."

Harry Styles' beauty brand

Post the cameo in Eternals, Harry Styles will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film, My Policeman, alongside Emma Corrin, and David Dawson. He is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming American psychological thriller film directed by Olivia Wilde, titled Don't Worry Darling. Styles also launched his beauty brand called 'Pleasing' and it's tagline is 'Find Your Pleasing.'

Image: PTI