Harry Styles Reveals Details About First Celeb-crush And First Kiss

The massively popular former member of One Direction, Harry Styles, is all over the news thanks to his recently released album, Flat Line. The album has turned out to a major success and fans of the singer have nothing but praise for his vocal talents.

Recently, Harry Styles went on a vacation with fellow artist Adele and the two celebrated their New Year's together by having an expensive and exotic dinner.

In the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Harry Styles revealed several details about his past romantic life, such as which celebrity was his first crush.

Harry Styles opens up about his first celeb-crush and his first every kiss

During the show, Harry Styles disclosed several details about his personal life. He revealed that his first-ever celebrity crush was actually a member of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S main cast. The singer told Ellen DeGeneres this his first celeb-crush was none other than Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel in the show. Further on, he even opened up about his first ever real kiss.

The singer revealed that his first real kiss was at the age of 12. However, he did not reveal any details about the person that he was with at that time. Harry spoke about his favourite parts of a woman. He told Ellen that his favourite aspects a woman was her smile, her eyes, and finally her character.

Harry Styles' latest album, Fine Line, released back on December 13, 2019. Upon its release, the album topped the US Billboard charts and sold over 400k times. Even after two weeks of its release, the Album was still dominating the charts and it was praised heavily by the fans and admirers of Harry Styles.

