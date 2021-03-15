Harry Styles' 'Don't Worry Darlings' Cast, Plot And Other Details You Need To Know

Harry Styles' upcoming flick Don't Worry Darlings is a psychological thriller film. The shoot of the film was wrapped in mid-February this year and is currently in the post-production phase. Harry Styles' Don't Worry Darlings is said to release at the end of this year but the date hasn't been confirmed yet. Here's everything you need to know about Harry Styles' Don't Worry Darlings.

Harry Styles' Don't Worry Darlings' cast and crew

The film had initially cast actor Shia LaBeouf but he was replaced by singer and actor Harry Styles. The film is directed by Olivia Wilde and the screenplay is written by Katie Silberman with Carey and Shane Van Dyke. The film is produced by Roy Lee, Katie Silberman, Olivia Wilde, and Miri Yoon. The Don't Worry Darlings cast features Florence Pugh as Alice, Harry Styles as Jack, Chris Pine as the revered leader of a cult, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan as Shelley, KiKi Layne as Margaret and Sydney Chandler.

What is Don't Worry Darlings about?

The movie is set in the 1950s and revolves around an unhappy housewife. The wife starts questioning her sanity when she notices some strange occurrences around her in her small community in the California desert. Harry will be seen playing the role of Jack who is an ideal husband. He loves her immensely but he is shown hiding a dark secret from her. Florence Pugh as the wife of Alice will discover some shocking truths that are revealed as the story will unfold.

Harry Styles' Grammy 2021 performance

On March 14, Harry Styles opened the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards by singing his song Watermelon Sugar in Los Angelos. The British singer wore a full leather suit paired with a sage-green feather boa. He even threw the Boa aside and showcased some of his disco moves with the backup singers. He was joined by alternative R&B singer/producer Dev Hynes who played a guitar solo along with Harry. Harry Styles' Grammy 2021 performance marks his first-ever performance at the award function. Harry Styles' Grammy nominations include the Best Music Video for Adore You, awards for Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar and Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line. Harry won his first-ever Grammy award for Watermelon Sugar.