Harry Styles Jokes He Went Venice To Spit On Chris Pine During Madison Square Concert

One Direction alum Harry Styles has been making to the headlines following his recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival for his Don't Worry Darling. A viral video from the film's screening claimed that Harry spat on Chris and soon it became the talk of the town. Even after Pine's reps dismissed such false claims, Styles, has his own way of dealing with such kinds of claims.

Taking the situation lightly, the 28-year-old actor-singer joked about the viral video footage that divided the Internet users following Don't Worry Darlings' Venice Film Festival premiere. During his Madison Square Garden concert on Wednesday night, the singer took a jibe at the viral video and shared his thoughts on the same.

Harry Styles jokes on viral footage from Venice Film Festival

During Styles' concert, he told the crowd, “This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” Styles says jokingly in video footage captured by fans. “But fret not, we’re back!” Harry breaking his silence about the spitting incident with Chris Pine! #LoveOnTourNYC (Via esnydaylights) pic.twitter.com/NnQJdVqE8r — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 8, 2022

The film's Venice Film Festival premiere turned out to be a topic point for the netizens who were ambivalent about the viral video footage that showed the As it Was singer spitting on Pine as he takes a seat at the Monday premiere while greeting all the others present in the hall. However, the act was not clearly discernible in the recordings and has since been disputed by representatives for Pine.

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep said in a statement to Variety. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist, Pine's reps said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the young pop icon, will finish up his 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 21, and then play several multi-night runs in Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles through November. “Don’t Worry Darling” opens in theatres on Sept. 23.

IMAGE: Instagram/harrximm.lt/HarperSBazaar