Harry Styles To Join 'Eternals'? Salma Hayek Drops A Subtle Hint

Eternals is one of the most highly anticipated films in Phase 4 of the MCU. While the star cast of the movie already includes a long list of popular actors, it appears that the makers may have managed to add one more famous name to this list. Actor Salma Hayek, who also features in the film, recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she made a statement that hints at the possibility of One Direction star Harry Styles being roped in by Marvel Studios for a role in Eternals.

Harry Styles to join The Eternals cast?

Salma Hayek is gearing up to play the role of Ajak in the upcoming movie. In her interaction with DeGeneres, the actor made a quite subtle hint at the unnamed celebrity who is supposed to feature in this film. Talking about the “important celebrity”, Salma said that while she would not be taking his name, he was “really excited about the owl” and was hoping that the creature would “go on his head”. She further added that the owl did go on his head when had had “least expected it”.

Fans would be aware of how Styles had previously expressed his desire to have an owl in his life. While Salma gave a fair hint about the likely appearance of the singer in the movie, she said that she’s “not in trouble”. However, no such confirmation has been made either from the end of Styles or from Marvel Studios. The revelation has come as bewildering news for many as they took to social media to express it. While some looked for confirmation on the news, others seemed pretty confident that the “owl” has shared the secret.

Apart from Salma Hayek, Eternals cast also includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Harish Patel and many more. The film is being directed by Chloe Zhao and is based on the characters in Marvel comics of the same name. It will follow the events following Avengers: Endgame and is set to hit the theatres on November 5.

