Harry Styles To Make His MCU Debut Through 'Eternals'? Here's What We Know So Far

The world premiere of Eternals took place on October 18 in Los Angeles. Several fans and critics who attended the premiere made an exciting revelation. Reports suggest that singer Harry Styles made an appearance in the post-credit scene of Eternals thus making his MCU debut. The studio and crew of the movie had been quite tight-lipped about Styles being cast in the movie and fans of the singer and the movie are quite upset that the major spoiler was leaked ahead of the movie's release. Spoilers ahead.

Harry Styles in MCU's Eternals?

Variety's senior film writer Matt Donelly confirmed Harry Style's appearance in Eternals and also revealed the role that he would be playing in the universe. Donelly wrote, "Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos." Styles reportedly appeared in the post-credit scene on Eternals as the Titan Eros, Thanos' younger brother.

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

However, fans of the singer weren't happy about the leak and said that they wanted to witness it themselves. One user wrote, "Not trying to sound rude, but as a Marvel and 1D fan, I wish that I could've been surprised when I watch it in theatres. Yes, there have been rumours that he was in it but I would've liked to actually witness it myself then it get spoiled for me. Please don't spoil things."

Not trying to sound rude, but as a Marvel and 1D fan I wish that I could've been surprised when I watch it in theaters. Yes there have been rumors that he was in it but I would've liked to actually witness it myself then it get spoiled for me. Please don't spoil things!! — Heather_is_a_fangirl (@HeatherRai) October 19, 2021

you won’t read this (and if you did you wouldn’t care) but this is ridiculously unprofessional and just straight up rude. Big fan of both Harry and Marvel and have never had a Marvel spoiler this blatantly just get retweeted onto my TL. hope the twitter clout is worth it for you. — Chris Delgado (@chris_delgadoo) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, critics have been praising Eternals and Chloe Zhao's direction. Fandango’s Erik Davis called the movie refreshing and wrote, "Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful."

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

Greek Vibes Nation via their Twitter handle wrote, "Fresh off her Oscar win, Chloé Zhao doesn’t miss a step with Marvel’s #Eternals. Eternals is one of the most visually stunning comic films we’ve seen. Zhao has a great eye for detail and we see that with her set pieces and character designs which pay homage to the comics."

Fresh off her Oscar win, Chloé Zhao doesn’t miss a step with Marvel’s #Eternals.



Eternals is one of the most visually stunning comic films we’ve seen. Zhao has a great eye for detail and we see that with her set pieces and character designs which pay homage to the comics (1/4) pic.twitter.com/v1kTln0udL — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) October 19, 2021

The movie chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Zhao's superhero movie features an ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Eternals is slated to release in India on November 5, coinciding with Diwali.

